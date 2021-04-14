Covid-19: Prohibitory orders under section 144 issued in Mumbai till May 1st| Oneindia News

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India alleging that the poll panel is malfunctioning and its state of affairs is deplorable.

To contain the spread of COVID-19, fresh prohibitory orders were issued on Wednesday by Mumbai Police under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code .

320 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin coronavirus vaccine have been reported missing from a cold-storage facility at a government hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

As India records biggest ever single-day spike in Covid cases, CBSE has cancelled class 10th exams and postponed the class 12th exam.

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, thousands of seers gathered on Wednesday at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar to take a dip in the Ganga during the third Shahi Snan of the Kumbh Mela.

