Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise by 38

The Government said a further 38 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 127,161.Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 151,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.The Government also said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 2,491 lab-confirmed cases in the UK.It brings the total to 4,378,305.