Dogecoin Prices Surge Past 10 Cents for First Time Ever

Dogecoin is hitting record highs this week thanks to the highly-anticipated direct listing of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global.

The virtual currency, which features the face of a Shiba Inu dog, has surged more than 85 percent in the last 24 hours.

As of April 14, Dogecoin is trading at 12 cents and has a market cap of over $16 billion.

Dogecoin has seen great success since the beginning of 2021, soaring more than 2,000 percent.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has played a significant role in Dogecoin’s rise.

His tweets about the meme-based coin have occasionally driven up its value.

The cryptocurrency’s cult-like status on Reddit’s SatoshiStreetBets forum has also seen users dedicated to propelling its value “to the moon.” .

Dogecoin surged more than 600 percent in January thanks to one of the group’s massive coordinated pushes.