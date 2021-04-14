IU Health Arnett opening vaccine clinic over the next two weekends

As more people have become eligible and more vaccine has become available, the hospital says it wants to get shots into more people's arms.

Arnett is opening its vaccine clinic over the next two weekends.

Iu health arnett is only administering the pfizer vaccine.

Which is also the only vaccine that 16 and 17-year-olds can get.

Amelia (mick-all-if) is a sophomore at lafayette jeff who just turned 16.

She says she was excited to be able to get her covid vaccine today to protect those around her.

"i wanted to get the vaccine because it's very important to me to keep the others around me safe and because some people aren't doing the things to help it" parents do need to provide consent before the vaccine can be given to those under the age of 18.

Consent can be given in person, verbally or written down.

You can sign up for the weekend clinic by calling 2-1-1 or going to our-shot-dot-in-gov.

