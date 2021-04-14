Bernie Madoff, Ponzi Scheme Mastermind, Dead at 82

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Madoff's death from natural causes on Wednesday.

He had been serving a 150-year prison sentence.

He died in the North Carolina Federal Medical Center.

The investment fraud orchestrated by Madoff likely exceeded $65 billion.

Tens of thousands of people were defrauded, including high-profile investors such as Steven Spielberg and Kevin Bacon.

Madoff's fraud likely spanned over four decades until he was turned in by his two sons in 2008.

Some investors lost millions due to the scheme.

The success of Madoff's pyramid scheme led to massive changes at the Securities and Exchange Commission