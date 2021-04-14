Interview 1: Dr. Vernon Rayford talks Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Dr. Rayford of the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19 joined WTVA live on Wednesday to discuss what's next for the J&J vaccine.

Joining us live right now is doctor vernon rayford of the northeast mississippi coalition against covid 19.

Doctor rayford the cdc advisory panel on immunization practices will meet this afternoon to discuss the vaccine and the rare blood clots.

What will the panel look for?

It's expected the cdc will give updated recommendation s?

A cdc advisory committee is meeting wednesday to discuss johnson johnson's covid- 19 vaccine and vote on "updated recommendations" for its use.

The meeting of the advisory committee on immunization practices and vote come a day after the cdc and fda recommended a "pause" in use of the vaccine to review blood clot cases.

Acting fda commissioner janet woodcock told reporters on tuesday she expected the pause to last "a matter of days" while federal health officials reviewed data related to six rare blood clotting events and mulled updated guidelines.

The recommendation for the pause was not a mandate.

But states and cities quickly moved to stop administering johnson johnson shots in the line with the guidance.

Thanks doctor rayford for joiining us.

We will see you later on in the broadcast to discuss an upcoming vaccine clinic.

The cdc is expected to meet this