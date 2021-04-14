Remdesivir price to reduce below Rs 3500 by end of week: Union Minister

In view of increased demand of Remdesivir, anti-viral drug for COVID-19, Government of India has decided to increase production, supply and reduce prices of the drug, said Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"GoI has decided to increase production, supply and reduce prices of Remdesivir drug.

This will ramp up production capacity for manufacturing to around 80 lakh vials/month.

The manufacturers of Remdesivir to reduce price to less than Rs 3500 by end of this week," said Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya.

Remdesivir is considered as a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications.