Seminar held to promote culinary tourism in Srinagar

In a seminar themed "Tapping the potential of Kashmir- Another Day in Paradise'' organized by the tourism department, MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria presented a live cooking demonstration.

Students of Hotel Management (IHM) Srinagar and delegates from other countries including Kenya participated in the seminar.

The program was organised by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Srinagar.