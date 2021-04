Watch Ola Jordan shaving James Jordan's lockdown locks live on TV

Former Strictly star James Jordan had his head shaved live on air during Loose Women, after letting it grow long in lockdown.

The dancer had left it uncut due to his superstitions, saying he was too scared to cut it while his father was battling brain cancer.

His wife Ola bravely manned the shears to give the reality a much-needed trim.