Regé-Jean Page leaving 'Bridgerton' over 'creative differences'

Bridgerton Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix
People
The hit series has already begun production on season 2, which will not feature the return of breakout star Regé-Jean Page as the..
(romantic music)Do you want me to stop?No.I want to show you more.(upbeat music)
The hit series has already begun production on season 2, which will not feature the return of breakout star Regé-Jean Page as the..
Regé-Jean Page is speaking out after reports surfaced that the "Bridgerton" star had auditioned for the role of Superman's..