Severe storm brings ferocious winds and rain to Louisiana

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Severe weather hit Louisiana Tuesday (April 13) bringing powerful winds and heavy rain.

A flash flood watch was issued for much of the Louisiana coast.

A commercial lift boat carrying 18 people was capsized off Grand Isle in the Gulf of Mexico.

Six were rescued and a search is underway.

This video posted on social media shows ferocious winds blowing in Grand Isle.

