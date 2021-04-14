Severe storm brings ferocious winds and rain to Louisiana

Severe weather hit Louisiana Tuesday (April 13) bringing powerful winds and heavy rain.
A flash flood watch was issued for much of the Louisiana coast.
Severe weather hit Louisiana Tuesday (April 13) bringing powerful winds and heavy rain.
A flash flood watch was issued for much of the Louisiana coast.
Severe weather hit Louisiana Tuesday (April 13) bringing powerful winds and heavy rain.
A flash flood watch was issued for much of the Louisiana coast.
A commercial lift boat carrying 18 people was capsized off Grand Isle in the Gulf of Mexico.
Six were rescued and a search is underway.
This video posted on social media shows ferocious winds blowing in Grand Isle.
This footage captured southwest of Smithville, Mississippi shows a spinning funnel cloud, possibly a tornado, on Wednesday evening,..