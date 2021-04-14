People Witnesses Black Smoke In Sky After Volcano Eruption In St Vincent and the Grenadines
People Witnesses Black Smoke In Sky After Volcano Eruption In St Vincent and the Grenadines

These people witnessed black clouds engulfing the sky while driving on the road.

The volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines erupted, which caused a change in the weather.

The people were shocked and amazed by the eruption.