People Witnesses Black Smoke In Sky After Volcano Eruption In St Vincent and the Grenadines

These people witnessed black clouds engulfing the sky while driving on the road.
The volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines erupted, which caused a change in the weather.
The people were shocked and amazed by the eruption.
These people witnessed black clouds engulfing the sky while driving on the road.
The volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines erupted, which caused a change in the weather.
The people were shocked and amazed by the eruption.
Due to the occurrence of the explosion at La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a huge cloud of smoke loomed in..
Last week’s eruption of La Soufrière volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, has left the entire population of the main..