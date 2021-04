Former officer charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright killing

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, a prosecutor said.

Authorities say Potter shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, in a Minneapolis suburb after a traffic stop.

Someone convicted of this charge would face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000.