Dow Movers: JPM, GS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%.
Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 28.0% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.3%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is showing a gain of 19.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.3%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.8% on the day.
In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing (BA) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average..
In early trading on Thursday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average..