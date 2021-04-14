Skip to main content
Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Dow Movers: JPM, GS

Dow Movers: JPM, GS
Dow Movers: JPM, GS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%.

Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group registers a 28.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.3%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is showing a gain of 19.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.3%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.8% on the day.

