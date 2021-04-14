Crowds of fans greet Liverpool bus as it arrives at Anfield

Real Madrid’s team coach had a window smashed ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg at Anfield.Hundreds of fans lined Anfield Road, very few wearing masks or observing social distancing, to greet both teams as they arrived.When one of Real’s buses parked up at the Kop end of the ground after the team had disembarked it was apparent one pane of a double-glazed window had been smashed and Liverpool staff were seen cleaning up a pile of broken glass on the ground with Merseyside Police officers in attendance.