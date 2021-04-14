Skip to main content
Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Top 10 Most Disappointing Video Games of The 1990s

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:50s 0 shares 2 views
These games got everyone excited with pre-release hype but unfortunately weren't able to deliver!

For this list, we’ll be continuing our series of the most disappointing video games and focusing on the major let-downs of the 1990s.

Our countdown includes “Night Trap” (1992), “Twisted Metal III” (1998), “Mortal Kombat 4” (1997) , “Phantasmagoria” (1995) , “Earthworm Jim 3D” (1999) and more!

