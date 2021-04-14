Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, April 15, 2021

Top 10 Movie Characters That Need to Be Nerfed

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:58s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Movie Characters That Need to Be Nerfed
Top 10 Movie Characters That Need to Be Nerfed

These movie characters are insanely powerful, and that's the problem.

For this list, we’ll be going over the characters from films whose abilities, skills, or resources are a bit too powerful to maintain suspense in their respective flicks.

These movie characters are insanely powerful, and that's the problem.

For this list, we’ll be going over the characters from films whose abilities, skills, or resources are a bit too powerful to maintain suspense in their respective flicks.

Our countdown includes Quicksilver, Neo, Captain Marvel, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like