Friday, April 16, 2021

Top 10 Hated Anime That Are Now Loved

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:45s 0 shares 2 views
They went from zeroes to heroes almost overnight.

Join Ashley as he counts down out picks for the anime that started off with a poor reception before gaining a cult following.

Join Ashley as he counts down out picks for the anime that started off with a poor reception before gaining a cult following, including the likes of "Black Clover", "Beastars", "Lucky Star", and more!

