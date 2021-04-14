Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, April 30, 2021

Top 20 Songs That Will Make You Cry

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 20:31s 0 shares 1 views
Top 20 Songs That Will Make You Cry
Top 20 Songs That Will Make You Cry

We all need a good cry once and awhile.

For this list, we’re looking at the best and most beloved emotional songs that rarely fail to get the waterworks flowing.

We all need a good cry once and awhile.

For this list, we’re looking at the best and most beloved emotional songs that rarely fail to get the waterworks flowing.

Our countdown includes Louis Armstrong, Adele, Coldplay, Elton John, Eric Clapton, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage

Crumb - Ice Melt

Crumb - Ice Melt

Clash

An intriguing record that never quite settles in one place...

There are times when an album’s title can be literal...