Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Top 20 Most Ambiguous Movie Endings of All Time

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 19:38s 0 shares 2 views
These head-spinning endings left viewers with more questions than answers.

For this list, we’ll be looking at films that intentionally left things unresolved or open-ended, leaving us to draw our own conclusions.

Our countdown includes "Inception", "American Psycho”, "Taxi Driver", "In Bruges", "No Country for Old Men", and more!

