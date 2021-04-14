Top 20 Most Ambiguous Movie Endings of All Time

For this list, we’ll be looking at films that intentionally left things unresolved or open-ended, leaving us to draw our own conclusions.

These head-spinning endings left viewers with more questions than answers.

These head-spinning endings left viewers with more questions than answers.

For this list, we’ll be looking at films that intentionally left things unresolved or open-ended, leaving us to draw our own conclusions.

Our countdown includes "Inception", "American Psycho”, "Taxi Driver", "In Bruges", "No Country for Old Men", and more!