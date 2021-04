If anyone has emergency, they will be allowed movement: Maharashtra DGP

Strict restrictions will be implemented in Maharashtra from April 14 8pm due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

State DGP, Sanjay Pandey in a press conference, informed that if anyone has any emergency, they will be allowed movement.

"Shops selling essential items and public transport will remain operational.

There is no provision of movement passes this time.

We have given instruction to all our units that if anyone has an emergency they should be allowed movement," said Maharashtra DGP.