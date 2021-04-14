States need to provide doses to vaccination centres in timely manner: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on April 14 said that COVID vaccines are in sufficient amount in the country and state governments need to deploy the doses at the vaccination centres in time.

"There is no shortage of vaccines and Government of India gives vaccines to every state.

It is job of states to provide doses to vaccination centres in time bound manner with meticulous planning," said Harsh Vardhan.

He also said that production of Remdesivir, the anti-drug for COVID-19, has increased and strict actions will be taken against those who'll try to do black marketing of it.