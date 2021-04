Dean Brody Celebrates No. 1 With 'Boys' Feat. Mickey Guyton

Dean Brody has earned another number one song on Canadian Country Radio with his latest single "Boys", featuring Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton.

Despite their recent accolade, Brody tells ET Canada he hasn't actually met Guyton face-to-face yet due to the ongoing health crisis.

Plus, he spills the details on recording his vocals in the house of The Reklaws' Stuart Walker.