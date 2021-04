It was one year ago Wednesday that the first Boston police officer lost his battle with COVID-19.

HOSPITAL PATIENTS IS NOW61-YEARS-OLD.THIS MORNING BOSTON POLICE, REMEMBERING ONE OF THEIR OWN.IT WAS ONE YEAR AGO TODAY THATTHE FIRST OFFICER LOST HISBATTLE WITH COVID-19.OFFICER JOSE FONTANEZ WAS A29-YEAR VETERAN OF THE FORCE.HE’D SPENT NEARLY HIS ENTIRCAREER SERVING DISTRICT E-13 INJAMAICA PLAIN.OFFICER FONTANEZ WAS53-YEARS-OLD, AND HAD 4 CHIL