Deep Dish at The Palace in Hollywood 2003 | Giant Club Tapes

Here’s the raw footage of when Deep Dish performed at The Palace in Hollywood sometime in early 2003.

This was a Giant Club event that featured the music of Sharam and Dubfire from Deep Dish.

What’s your favorite Deep Dish track?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!

Giant Club transformed the LA party scene into epic weekly events with the top DJs from around the world.

These parties were captured by me, Travis Oscarson.

The never-before-seen tapes have been sitting in my closet for many years.

It’s time they were seen, remembered and felt again.

Get ready to go back to what was the best nights of our lives… GIANT.