President takes aim at so-called 'ghost guns'

LEAST NEXT WEDNESDAY.PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ANNOUNCINGEXECUTIVE ACTION ON GUN CONTROLFIRST ON HIS LIST GHOST GUNS.THESE GUNS ARE HOMEMADE ANDDON’T HAVE SERIAL NUMBERS.WE TALKED TO A MISSISSIPPI MANWHO BUILT HIS OWN GUN.YOU SEE IT HERE ON YOUR SCREENAND HE TELLS US WHAT HE THINKSABOUT THE PRESIDENT’S NEW PUSH.PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN OUTLININGHIS PLANS THURSDAY FOR EXECUTIVEACTION ON GUN CONTROL ON THEHEELS OF SEVERAL MASS SHOOTINGSJUST THIS WEEK FIRST.HE’S TAKING AIM AT GHOST GUNS.THESE ARE GUNS THAT ARE HOMEMADEBUILT FROM A KID AND INCLUDEDIRECTIONS AND HOW TO FINISH THEFIREARM.

YOU CAN GO BUY THE KIT.THEY HAVE NO SERIAL NUMBERS.SO WHEN THEY SHOW UP AT A CRIMESCENE, THEY CAN’T BE TRACEDJUSTIN VEGA BUILT HIS OWN GUN.ALTHOUGH HE SAYS IT’S NOT AGHOST GUN BECAUSE THE LOWERRECEIVER HAS A SERIAL NUMBER ANDIT’S REGISTERED TO HIM.I MEAN IF YOU BUY THE LOWERBUILT OUT, IT’S YOU DO THE SAMEBACKGROUND CHECK AS IF YOU’REBUYING A AN ACTUAL FIREARM VEGASAS HE PURCHASED THE SEPARATE GUNPARTS LEGALLY FROM LEGITIMATEDEALERS AND PUT THESEMI-AUTOMATIC WEAPON TOGETHERHIMSELF.I MEAN, IT’S JUST THOUSANDSOMETHING, YOU KNOW, SOME PEOPLEWANTED SHORTER BARREL.DIFFERENT TYPE OF FOREGRIP, YOUKNOW IF YOU WANT A QUAD RAIL ORWHATEVER VEGA SAYS HE BELIEVESANY EXECUTIVE ACTION FROM APRESIDENT ON GUN CONTROL WOULDBE A VIOLATION OF THECONSTITUTION.YOU’RE GETTING A REAL SLIPPERYSLOPE IF YOU START ALLOWING THEPRESIDENT TO JUST SAY HEY, IDON’T PARTICULARLY CARE FOR THISAMENDMENT HERE.I’LL PUSH AN EXECUTIVE ORDER ANDGET RID OF IT.ALTHOUGH HE SAYS HE DOESN’T HAVEAN ANSWER FOR HOW TO STOP MASSSHOOTINGS AND CURB GUN VIOLENCEVEGA SAYS MORE ATTENTION SHOULDBE GIVEN TO MENTAL HEALTH AND HESAYS NO AMOUNT OF LEGISLATIONCAN STOP GUNS FROM GETTING INTOTHE WRONG HANDS YOU COULD MAKEGUNS ILLEGAL AND I MEAN CRACKSILLEGAL.AND THERE PROBABLY ISN’T ASTREET CORNER IN JACKSON,MISSISSIPPI.I COULDN’T FIND SOME ON SO IFYOU MAKE GUNS ILLEGAL PEOPLETHAT WANT TO DO HARM AND DOEVIL.THEY’LL STILL FIND A WAY TO GETTHEM.PRESIDENT BIDEN CALLS GUNVIOLENCE IN THIS COUNTRY ANDEPIDEMIC AND AN INTERNATIONALEMBARRASSMENT.HE SAYS HIS NEW EXECUTIVEACTIONS.DO