Vigo County potholes

It was a little later than normal for the county to start road repair.

The main asphalt company the county uses just fully opened this week.

I caught up with some county crews on "moyer" road filling pot holes and doing minor repairs to some areas.

Back in march, the county was using a "cold mixture" whic was a temporary solution.

But now they have switched over to asphalt or the "hot mixture".

This was expected to happen now... especially since we are in the warmer time of the year.

I spoke with the vigo county engineer.

He told me just how bad this winter was for roadways throughout the county.

"we do have about 75 miles of county road miles that were affected by that hard freeze at the end of winter there that we have issues with right now.

They're mostly in the rural areas so we are trying to areas so we in the rural they're mostly in the rural areas so we are trying to now address those here."

