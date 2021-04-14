Grant Plant at Circus Disco in Hollywood 2001 | Giant Club Tapes

Here’s the raw footage of when Grant Plant performed at Circus Disco in Hollywood sometime in 2001.

This was a Giant Club event with a packed house in the early days of Giant What’s your favorite EDM track of all time?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!

Giant Club transformed the LA party scene into epic weekly events with the top DJs from around the world.

These parties were captured by me, Travis Oscarson.

The never-before-seen tapes have been sitting in my closet for many years.

It’s time they were seen, remembered and felt again.

Get ready to go back to what was the best nights of our lives… GIANT.