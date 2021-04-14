Fork in the Road: Does the Micks It Up Diner have the best Beef Manhattan in the Wabash Valley?

The Fork in the Road crew is on the hunt for the best Beef Manhattan in the Wabash Valley.

They asked you-at-home to nominate your favorite spot.

The 1st was the acorn gril in sullivan, indiana.

The 2nd stop is "micks it up diner" in harmony, indiana.

The owner is michelle micks.

She says..

She is blown away by all the nominations.

She thinks the reason for their success is the way they prepare their manhattan.

///// "i slow cook it all night, and it's got real mashed potatoes and a really good brown gravy.

I mean here lately we are selling out everytime we run it and run it on thursdays and fridays."

/////// the judges said this option is a worth-while competitor.

But it's not over yet.

Tomorrow..

The fork crew tries out a place in knox county.

Then on friday, the judges will crown the winner!

As always we thank our sponsors "joe's italian foods" in newton, illinois and "refreshment services pepsi."