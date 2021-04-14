Skip to main content
Monday, May 3, 2021

Starting June 5, you can fly directly from Huntsville to Miami

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
There's a new flight coming to Huntsville International Airport!

Starting june 5th - you can fly directly from huntsville to miami.

It's the 5th american airlines flight offered from the rocket city.

This will be a seasonal route.

The new flights will operate on saturdays - departing huntsville at 6 a-m and departing miami at 8:15 p-m.

You can make reservations for that

