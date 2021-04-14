Starting June 5, you can fly directly from Huntsville to Miami

US Paralympics Cycling Open
Para-Cyclists expressed excitement to be able to return to competition after a year without official events.
There's a new flight coming to huntsville international!
Starting june 5th - you can fly directly from huntsville to miami.
It's the 5th american airlines flight offered from the rocket city.
This will be a seasonal route.
The new flights will operate on saturdays - departing huntsville at 6 a-m and departing miami at 8:15 p-m.
You can make reservations for that
Renovation work begins at Huntsville's Joe Davis Stadium