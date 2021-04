While we appreciate the sufighting for more tests, mways to keep you and yourthe past year, michigan hamost proactive states.

Wefrom the start and consistand data.

I know how hardon all of us.

I know we'refatigue but we got to remethis virus.

But michigandework.

We can beat this vircalling on michigan is totheir personal efforts tomasking up social distancihands and of course get vayou and your family safe a