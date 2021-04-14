Prom comeback

Around, don't drown.

Last year proms all over the county were cancelled due to covid ?

"* this year things are picking up.

The prom shop in byron says it was off to a slow start in december ?

"* but this month has become their busiest month yet.

People each year come from all over the mid?

"*west to shop for their perfect dress ?

"* from north ad south dakota ?

"* to wisconsin and iowa.

General manager jacob booms says last weekend was booked full.

Last year we always knew how busy we'd be in jan, feb, march ?

"* this year it's flipped.

January was a little bit slower than normal ?

"* but this year in april it's way busier.

We had to order a few more shipments.

