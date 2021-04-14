New businesses to take part in downtown Terre Haute's Eat in the Streets

(WTHI) - More businesses will be taking part in 'Eat in the Streets.'

The event started last fall as a way to keep business afloat after financial uncertainty.

Now... new businesses can participate.

The owner of the verve told us that this is a great way to help all downtown businesses.

I "we're not back to where we were pre-pandemic.

So, we need as much support as we can get.

It's fun to be outside... and have drink, and have dinner or lunch.

" "eat in the streets" will take place on wabash avenue starting this