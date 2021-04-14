Terre Haute is one of two cities in the nation designated a 'Runner Friendly Community'

(WTHI) - Terre Haute is one of only two cities in the country to be designated a 'Runner Friendly Community.'

The "road runners club of america" awarded the city this distinction for 20-20 to 20-25.

Today... the "wabash valley road runners club" president presented "executive director of the terre haute convention and visitors bureau" "david patterson" with a plaque -- marking the achievement.

The city was selected because of it's commitment and community support of running.

"not only is running important to the health and quality life of this community but it's also a hugh financial windfall because it's our biggest contributor to visitors in this community."

You've likely heard of the "wabash valley road runners."

It was the club that applied for this distinction.

The group hosts many community running and walking events.