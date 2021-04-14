5pm CDC Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Panel 04.14.2021

FEDERAL HEALTH OFFICIALS... MEETING RIGHT NOW TO DETERMINE NEXT STEPS... AFTER THE U.S HITS PAUSE ON THE JOHNSON AND JOHNSON COVID VACCINE

a centers for disease control and prevention advisory panel is holding a meeting to discuss what's next for johnson and johnson's covid-19 vaccine.

Health officials are trying to whether there's a connection between the vaccine and the reported blood clots.

Health experts say... if a connection is found.... the c-d-c and the f-d-a may come out with recommendations that include warnings that certain populations may be at increased risk.

They say the vaccine is not expected be pulled altogether since the reports are exceedingly rare.

There have only been six cases reported out of more than seven million johnson and johnson vaccinations that have been administered across the country.

Governor andy beshear announced shortly after the reports came out that the state was suspending vaccinations using the johnson and johnson vaccine until the c-d-c and f-d-a released more information and guidance.

