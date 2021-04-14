5pm Vandalism Case Heads to Grand Jury 04.14.2021

THE CASE INVOLVING A MAN ACCUSED OF VANDALIZING BUILDINGS AROUND LEXINGTON.... INCLUDING OURS HERE AT ABC 36 IS HEADING TO THE GRAND JURY.

vandalism case headed to grand jury lexington derek nance appeared on video for a hearing this morning.

Nance is facing several criminal mischief charges... after police say he was behind a series of vandalisms going back to october.

They say nance spray painted covid-related messages and propaganda on the lexington police department.... the lexington health department... an urgent care center as well as radio and television stations around lexington... including the abc 36 building.

Almost immediately after today's hearing began... the judge sent the case to a fayette county grand jury.

Nance has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

