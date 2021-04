6 shot and killed including gunman and children in Rock Hill, authorities say

ROCK HILL YORK COUNTY WITH STAGGOOD EVENING TO YOU.MICHAEL STILL LOTS OF QUESTIONSHERE THIS EVENING.PERHAPS THE BIGGEST OF THEM ISWHY PEOPLE WHO KNOW BOTH THEVICTIMS AND THE FAMILY OF THEGUNMAN.STRUGGLING TO PIECE THIS ALLTOGETHER.HE JUST KEEPS SAYING I’VE BEENSHOT.I’VE BEEN SHOT CALL 911, PLEASECALL 911 AND THAT’S ALL HE KEEPSSAYING WHAT’S GOING ON.I THINK THERE’S BEEN A BADSHOOTING.BEFORE PEOPLE THESE CALLS COMINGIN MOMENTS AFTER SHOTS WEREFIRED AT THE HOME OF DR. ROBERTAND BARBARA LESLIE AROUND 4:45,WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.YORK COUNTY DEPUTIES SAY FORMERNFL PLAYER PHILIP ADAMS FORCEDHIS WAY INSIDE SHOOTING ANDKILLING THE LESLIES AND THEIRTWO GRANDCHILDREN ADAM AND NOAHAND AN AIR CONDITIONING TECH.THERE’S NOTHING ABOUT THIS RIGHTNOW THAT MAKES SENSE TO ANY OFUS AND THAT’S WHY WE’RE WORKINGSO HARD.TRY TO GET MORE.THE AP IS REPORTING ADAMS WAS APATIENT OF LESLIE’S YORK COUNTYSHERIFF.KEVIN TOLSON DIDN’T CONFIRM THATTHURSDAY.HE SAID ADAMS LEFT BELONGINGS ATTHE LESLIE’S HOME THAT LEDDEPUTIES TO HIS PARENTS’ HOUSEABOUT A QUARTER-MILE DOWN THEROAD FROM THE LESLIE’S WHEREAROUND 2:30 THURSDAY MORNINGDEPUTIES FOUND HIM DEAD INSIDE ASHOT TO THE HEAD NEIGHBOR SHOT.HIS PARENTS ARE VERY NICE PEOPLEVERY CARE AND LOVE AND KIND HELPYOU YOU BROKE DOWN ON THE SIDEOF THE ROAD WITH FLAT TIRE.THEY’RE COMING DR. LESLIE WAS.TAYLOR COMMUNITY WITH WHAT HEWAS ABLE TO GIVE BACK TO THISCOMMUNITY.HE WAS A LONGTIME DOCTOR HE HADTREATED ME.HAS LIKE THE OLD-TIME POSITIONALMOST LIKE A PHYSICIAN THAT DIDHOUSE CALL ROBERT DID A LOT OFHOUSE CALL.NEVER EXPECTED PAYMENT FOR THEREASON HE IS SO WAS SO LOVED ISBECAUSE OF WHAT HE DID HE SERVEDOTHER PEOPLE.WE ARE WORKING TO LEARN MOREABOUT THIS DEVELOPING STORY FOR