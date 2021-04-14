Rochester Honkers to award grants to youth teams

To help out local youth teams. today the rochester honkers announced they are offering equipment grants worth two thousand dollars each to two local youth organizations.

Kimt news 3's zach gilleland joins us live from mayo field with what the grants mean for those organizations.

Xx katie and george this will be the 28th season the rochester honkers have played baseball here in the med city.

They're grateful for the fans and the community in rochester ?

"*?

"* they're giving back to youth organizations in the area.

The northwood's league ?

"*?

"* the parent league of the honkers is running their share the glove initiative ?

"*?

"* award four thousand dollars of equipment to youth baseball and softball organizations.

This is for youngsters between the ages of 9 and 12.

The grant provides catcher's gear ?

"*?

"* eight batting helmets* gloves ?

"*?

"* a bucket of baseballs and six bats.

Director of media jordan lank said they want to give back to their "to give to a softball and a baseball organization and really help our community after a season and after a year that it seemed like so much went wrong in the sports world, it means a lot to us."

Youth organizations that would like to apply for the grant may do so on the rochester honkers website ?

"*?

"* the deadline to apply is this friday.

We'll have a link to that page on this story on kimt.com.

Live in thanks zach..

Last year ?

"*?

*e honkers were unable to award the grant