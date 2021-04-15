Black Smoke Covers Sky As Volcano Erupts For Second Time In St.Vincent and the Grenadines
The volcano erupted for the second time in St.Vincent and the Grenadines.

A person captured a timelapse of the smoke emitted from the eruption.

The black smoke engulfed the sky and continued to move around.