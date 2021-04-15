Crown and Anchor Movie

Crown and Anchor Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: James Downey is living a disciplined and straight edge lifestyle as a result of growing up with an abusive alcoholic father.

His estranged cousin Danny is drowning his own trauma with drugs and booze.

When their lives are forced to intersect once more, they each begin to unravel as the past returns with violent and tragic consequences.

Featuring a blistering punk/hardcore soundtrack, Crown and Anchor is a slow-burn drama delivered with the intensity of a punch to the gut.

Director Andrew Rowe Producers Vince Buda, Michael Rowe Cast Natalie Brown, Stephen McHattie, Ben Cotton, Robert Joy, Michael Rowe