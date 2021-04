A Dream House Movie

A Dream House Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Newlyweds Liam and Bree Burkhard bid on and win the home of their dreams in a housing auction for the small town of Lenkin.

Closing the deal with the Mayor himself, Bree and Liam take possession of their new home.

Little do they know that their home is about to take possession of them… Literally.

Director Candice Cain Producers Amy Minter, Stacey Lambui, Tom Lambui Writer Charles Vidal Cast Gervase Peterson, Jon Hacker, Taryn Hacker