Disney's Launchpad

Disney's Launchpad Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Discover the magic that connects us.

Disney’s Launchpad debuts with six original short films from unique perspectives May 28 on Disney+.

The short films and filmmakers in this first season of the series are: “AMERICAN EID,” Written and Directed by Aqsa Altaf.

Producers are Leslie Owen and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Mary Coleman, Nicole Grindle and Vanessa Morrison.

Ameena, a Muslim Pakistani immigrant, wakes up on Eid to find out that she has to go to school.

Homesick and heartbroken, she goes on a mission to make Eid a public-school holiday, and in the process, reconnects with her older sister, and embraces her new home, while her new home embraces her.

“DINNER IS SERVED,” Directed by Hao Zheng, Written by G.

Wilson & Hao Zheng.

Producers are Shincy Lu and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Jessica Virtue and Rachel Yeung.

A Chinese student at an elite U.S. boarding school realizes excellence is not enough when he tries out for a leadership position no international student has ever applied for.

“GROWING FANGS,” Written and Directed by Ann Marie Pace.

Producers are Genevieve Faye, Melody Sandoval and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Osnat Shurer and Halima Hudson.

Val Garcia, a Mexican-American teen who is half human/half vampire, has had to keep her identity a secret from both worlds.

But when her human best friend shows up at her monster-infested school, she has to confront her truth, her identity, and herself.

“THE LAST OF THE CHUPACABRAS,” Written and Directed by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros.

Producers are Nicole Crespo and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez and Adam Nusinow.

In a world where culture has nearly ceased to exist, one lone Mexican-American struggling to carry on her traditions unknowingly summons a dark and ancient creature to protect her.

“LET’S BE TIGERS,” Written and Directed by Stefanie Abel Horowitz.

Producers are Sydney Fleischmann and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow and Grant Curtis.

Avalon’s not ready to process the loss of her mother, but when she’s put in charge of a 4-year-old for one night, she finds more comfort than she ever could have expected.

“THE LITTLE PRINCE(SS),” Written and Directed by Moxie Peng.

Producers are Carver Diserens and Steak House; Executive Producers are Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Sarah Shepard and Karen Chau.

When Gabriel, a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet, becomes friend