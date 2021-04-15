Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter

The officer who shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis, Minnesota has been charged with manslaughter in his death.
The officer who shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis, Minnesota has been charged with manslaughter in his death.
Chris Martinez reports.
(4/14/21)
Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, has been charged with second-degree..
Skyler Henry reports not far from where the shooting occurred, the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin continues today.