Quality Quintet Puts Pen to Paper on Mater Dei Signing Day

Five student-athletes committed to taking their games to the next level on a big College Signing Day at Mater Dei H.S.

It was winter of winning for the wildcat wrestling team ... so it should come as no surprise that three members of mater dei's state championship team signed on the dotted line to take their game's to the next level this afternoon.

The triumphant trio shared the stage with two more scholar- athletes, making it a quality quintet committing to colleges this afternoon.

.............. alec freeman made the biggest splash, as the 132-pound state runner-up inked a deal to wrestle for indiana university ... following in the footsteps of his head coach matt coughlin.

............. teammate scott fitts will be taking his considerable wrestling skills to indiana tech in fort wayne.

............... another wildcat wrestler, cole ross is headed to new london, connecticut and the coast guard academy.

............. on the hardwoods, mariah dickerson will continue to dominate in the paint for indiana university east basketball.

.............. and last but certainly not least, colin venturini will keep throwing for the track and field team at baldwin wallace university in northeast ohio.

The big ten is what i've always wanted.

Division one.

And i love the coach there at iu.

He was actually roomates with my mcwc coach here.

So, i've always seen him at camps and stuff.

He's been helping with team indiana national team.

And it's pretty awesome now that i get to have him as my head coach.

Their wrestling program is amazing and i can't wait to be a part of it.

Then their nutrition program is also really great and i can't wait to be a part of it either.

Wanting to serve my country and wanting to do it while continuing in academics and sports.

It was just the best opportunity for me to do all three of those aspects.

They were just a great fit for me.

I love the coaches.

I love the team.

I love where it's at.

It was just the right fit for me.

I'm just blessed to have the opportunity to continue my athletic career at the next level.

And i just want to thank all my coaches, whoever got me here.

Bernie boots.

He's been my track and field coach for many years now.

He taught me everything i know.

