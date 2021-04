Kung Fu S01E03 Patience

Kung Fu 1x03 "Patience" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - EARNING FORGIVENESS — Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) follow a lead involving a professor who may be able to help in their search for Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman).

Meanwhile, as Althea’s (Shannon Dang) past comes back to haunt her, a squabble between Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) points to bigger issues in their marriage.

Elsewhere, Nicky steps in to help a young worker after learning of some suspicious activity happening at King Kwong’s garment factory.

Jon Prasida and Gavin Stenhouse also star.

Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Richard Lowe (103).

Original airdate 4/21/2021.