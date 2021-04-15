Congresswoman Claudia Tenney discusses troop withdrawal in virtual Town Hall

President Biden announced Wednesday that he will begin to withdraw troops from Afghanistan beginning May 1

Formally announced the withdrawal of all u- s troops from afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the september 11 terror attacks.

-- tonight congresswoman claudia tenney addressed his decision, among other topics, in a virtual town hall.

Newschannel2's chelsea sherrod is live in studio with your top story tonight.

Chelsea, good evening.

Good evening jason, president biden announced the end to our country's longest war today as he will begin to withdraw troops from afghanistan beginning may1.

The president saying that it's time for american troops to come home.

-- he made this announcement today in the treaty room at the white house, the same room that george w.

Bush declared military action against the taliban in 2001 after 9/11.

-- over the past 19 years, about two thousand-400 american troops died in afghanistan and about a trillion dollars was spent.

-- there are 25 hundred troops currently serving in afghanistan.

-- during tonight's virtual town hall, congresswoman claudia tenney discussed this resolution.

Claudia tenney:i'm concerned about us leaving a void in afghanistan.

I understand that we don't want to have our sons and daughters in harm's way.

But why would you pick september 11?

That was a day where we had a terrible attack on our nation and that afghanistan war resulted from that.

I don't know if they're looking at symbolism or if it was random.

I'd like to know more information, i wish we had been consulted at least on the foregin affairs committee before this decision was made.

This decision is in- line with the u-s exit deadline negotiated by the trump administration with the taliban last year and will be completed by september 11th.

Opposers argue that this could pave the way for another 9/11.

President biden pledged that the u-s will not take an eye off the terrorist threat.

Jason.

