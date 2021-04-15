Bernie Madoff leaves behind checkered past in Palm Beach

Bernie Madoff died in prison Wednesday at the age of 82 while serving a 150-year sentence for running a Ponzi scheme that stole more than $17 billion from investors.
However, his crimes still resonates in Palm Beach.
