High School Softball: Homestead, Northrop pick up wins

Homestead and Northrop both picked up wins in action seen on FOX 55 on Wednesday.

Your final..

???on the little diamond, northrop softball trying to remain perfect on the season... lady bruins hosting woodlan on wednesday night..???no score when we pick it up top of the second... two in scoring position for olivia wilson..

She sends a ground ball to the short stop..

The throw to first is low and late... two runs come in to score... woodlan takes a 2-0 lead... ???later in the inning... warriors looking for more... and it looks like they're gonna get more on this deep fly ball to right, but how about this effort from alexa huth... robbing woodlan of a home run.... you're gonna get another look... runs into the fence, and holds on it..???and that would play would turn out to be big, as northrop goes on to win by a final of 5-4..

Final softball stop comes at the ash centre... homestead paying bishop luers a visit...offense not a problem for sparty today... up six in the second and tacking on... lucy pursley ropes a shot to the wall in left... megan rosenbaum and ally peters score... make it eight nothing homestead...but they weren't done there... next batter..

Olivia burch lines a single in to left... that scores pursley... make it nine zip spartans...later in the inning... isabelle waldron one hops the left field fence... that brings burch home to score... it was 10-0 sparty after two...and the offense never stopped... homestead wins this one... 19-0 the final