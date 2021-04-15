The Leo baseball team pulled off a close victory over Carroll, topping the Chargers 8-7 on Wednesday.
High School Baseball: Leo Edges Carroll
???staying on the diamond... two of the area's best high school programs do battle tonight as carroll travels to take on leo..
And this one lived up the hype..
???it's 5-2 leo when we pick it up bottom of the fourth... and the lions are looking for more... damien gudakunst smacks a single the other way to get the inning started..
???few batters later... quiten peters sends a pop up into no man's land in short right field... carroll can't come up with it... gannon brown hustling around third... he comes around to score... that makes it 6-2 leo...???and the lions are able to hang on, thanks in large part to the pitching of tyler papenbrock... he goes six innings, allowing just 2 earned runs while striking out nine..???as the lions go on to win in