Wineries in Northeast Indiana prepare for warmer months to come

Many are excited for warm summer nights, laying out on blankets, enjoying live music.

Whether they prefer red wine or white, folks travel to Northeast Indiana from across state lines to enjoy our wineries.

Fox 55's nico pennisi is live in laotto where he spoke with a few local wineries about how they're preparing for the coming months

folks travel to northeast indiana from across state lines to enjoy our wineries.

when brenda and alan lockhart retired, they needed something to fill their time.

"my husband started making wine at home."it's progressed from a passion project into a full time job.

The lockharts have owned hartland winery for five years now.but covid-19 soiled their plans for 2020."last year we had to pretty much cancel everything.she says being 3 fully back in action will make their anniversarycelebration on may 22nd even sweeter.

"we typically have people come out and they bring lawn chairs, pop up tents, and they sit around because we have eight acres, so they sit around the grounds and listen to music and drink wine."folks travel from as far as michigan and ohio to enjoy the vineyard.

"up until about ten or 11 years ago, there was only one.

So we've actually grown quite a bit."ashley baumgartner with country heritage says her vineyard has played a large part in that growth.

"we're now approaching our ten year anniversary next week, so we've noticed many more wineries are becoming more popular.

Wines have increased exponentially in indiana."what sets wines in northeast indiana apart?"there are certain wines that do very well in our soils.

We're the largest vineyard in the state with over 101 acres so there's certain wines that i'd highly recommend that your not going to hear other places."and their 101 acres of land lends itself to social distancing... "we have a huge outdoor area, so if you wanna spread out, you can bring your own blanket or chair and make your own space, so you can feel comfortable and not worry about being really close to someone else."baumgartner is hopeful for the summer."with more vaccines coming, the plans can happen for july, august, september."

country heritage will have live music every friday and saturday on their new expanded outdoor patio.